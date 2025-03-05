Sydney's Veterinarian Internship in Costa Rica

Hello my name is Sydney Brown.

I am a junior at Veritas Academy in Austin and have been fortunate to be accepted at The National Leadership Academies Future Veterinarian program in Costa Rica this summer. I love animals and it has been my dream to be Vet and this program allows me the opportunity to participate in gross anatomy labs and surgeries that I would not be able to observe in the US until I am in University. I also have the opportunity to work with exotics as well as large animals to help me choose a focus. This program will also help me in being accepted to a university program. If you are able, please donate to help me raise money to attend this internship. Any amount helps.

link to program: https://www.thenationalleadershipacademies.com/futurevets/

Thanks

Sydney











