Campaign Image

Sydney's Veterinarian Internship in Costa Rica

Goal:

 USD $8,181

Raised:

 USD $958

Campaign created by Sydney Brown

Sydney's Veterinarian Internship in Costa Rica

Hello my name is Sydney Brown.

I am a junior at Veritas Academy in Austin and have been fortunate to be accepted at The National Leadership Academies Future Veterinarian program in Costa Rica this summer.  I love animals and it has been my dream to be Vet and this program allows me the opportunity to participate in gross anatomy labs and surgeries that I would not be able to observe in the US until I am in University. I also have the opportunity to work with exotics as well as large animals to help me choose a focus. This program will also help me in being accepted to a university program. If you are able, please donate to help me raise money to attend this internship. Any amount helps. 

link to program: https://www.thenationalleadershipacademies.com/futurevets/ 

Thanks 
Sydney




Recent Donations
Show:
Taylor Evans
$ 50.00 USD
12 minutes ago

Madison McKenzie SooHoo
$ 58.00 USD
40 minutes ago

Go get ‘em Sydney

Kenzo
$ 250.00 USD
45 minutes ago

Congratulations and have a great time!

Samantha Ritter
$ 50.00 USD
46 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
46 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
49 minutes ago

Karen Orsak
$ 100.00 USD
49 minutes ago

What a great opportunity! You’ll be a fantastic vet! Missy would approve.

Barb Frisina
$ 100.00 USD
55 minutes ago

Good luck Syndey !

Kaspar Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Team Sydney!

Susan Jones
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Pam
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

I am so excited for you. Love you, Mimi Pam

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo