Help a Hero's Puppy's Broken Shoulder

We're reaching out to you with heavy hearts and hopeful spirits for Sydney, a brave 12-week-old Great Pyrenees with a story that tugs at the heartstrings. Yesterday, while bravely navigating his new world on the farm, Sydney encountered an unexpected challenge when one of the cows accidentally stepped on him, breaking his shoulder.





Sydney isn't just a puppy; he's the newest member of a family already facing their own battles. My sister, who has been out of work due to medical issues, and her husband, who recently retired from military service, are facing this unexpected financial hardship with resilience but need our community's support.

**The Surgery:**

- **Cost:** The surgery Sydney needs to mend his shoulder will cost around $5,000, covering the operation, anesthesia, and necessary follow-up care.

- **Procedure:** The surgery involves setting the bone, possibly with the use of pins or plates, and a comprehensive recovery plan to ensure Sydney can lead a normal, active life.

**Why We Need Your Help:**

This family is at a crossroads, doing all they can with the resources they have, but the financial strain of this emergency is too great. Your donation can be the difference between a life of pain and a life of play for Sydney. Every dollar donated brings us closer to ensuring Sydney can grow up to be the guardian and companion he's meant to be.

**How Your Donation Helps:**

- **$10** - Aids in covering post-surgery medications.

- **$50** - Pays for one of the many vet visits Sydney will need.

- **$100** - Helps with part of the surgical equipment costs.

- **$250** - Funds a significant portion of the anesthesia.

- **$500 or more** - Covers a substantial part of the surgery itself.

**Update and Transparency:**

We are committed to keeping everyone who supports Sydney informed. Through this campaign, we'll share updates, photos, and videos of Sydney's recovery, ensuring you see the impact of your kindness firsthand.

**Join Us:**

Please join us in giving Sydney the chance to heal, run, and protect once again. Your support can turn this challenging time into a story of recovery and joy. Thank you for considering Sydney's plight and for your generosity during this critical moment.



