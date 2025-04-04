Campaign Image

Supporting Ray Sweeney

 USD $4,000

 USD $100

Campaign created by Julie Young

Supporting Ray Sweeney

Ray Sweeney a honored Vietnam Veteran and active republican Precinct Committeeman in Phoenix Arizona needs help to repair is only transportation. His vehicle is in the shop and insurance has denied his claim to get back on the road. Please help Ray with this unplanned expense as a patriot and veteran who needs a little help. 

TM
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Jyoung
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Always great to help a friend in need.

