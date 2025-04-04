Supporting Ray Sweeney

Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $100
Ray Sweeney a honored Vietnam Veteran and active republican Precinct Committeeman in Phoenix Arizona needs help to repair is only transportation. His vehicle is in the shop and insurance has denied his claim to get back on the road. Please help Ray with this unplanned expense as a patriot and veteran who needs a little help.
Always great to help a friend in need.
