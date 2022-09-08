Belize Missions in memory of Suzie Orton

Raised:
USD $470
Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Kootstra
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in my mom Suzie Orton’s memory to this platform. Donations will go towards Belize Missions at Emmanuel Church in Vinita, OK.
Our dearest Suzie, you touched so many lives here on earth. You brought many to the Lord, and made every single acquaintance feel as though they were your best friend. Many holidays and much laughter was spent amongst our families. I know that Momma, Daddy, Teddy and Debbie were right there behind your Daddy to welcome you through the gates. God Bless You Suzie. Sherry Rogers-Smith
Honoring the life and ministry of Suzie Orton, serving Jesus, her beloved Savior. You leave a legacy of love to so many around the world. May God's grace rest upon the Orton family at this time.
Praying for you all. Suzie was an amazing lady!
Love you Aunt Suzie.
"Only time moves on to the next scene. Memory remains part of the heart forever." Prayers of comfort and peace to your family.
