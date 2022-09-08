Belize Missions in memory of Suzie Orton

The Ted Rogers Family - $ 100.00 USD

2 years ago

Our dearest Suzie, you touched so many lives here on earth. You brought many to the Lord, and made every single acquaintance feel as though they were your best friend. Many holidays and much laughter was spent amongst our families. I know that Momma, Daddy, Teddy and Debbie were right there behind your Daddy to welcome you through the gates. God Bless You Suzie. Sherry Rogers-Smith