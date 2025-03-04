Suzanne Ianni J6 Fund

Sue Ianni is a persecuted J6er. She is a patriot who attended the Save America protest on Jan 6, 2021 in DC, to restore election integrity in America. For that, her life was destroyed and she was politically incarcerated by Joe Biden’s DOJ and a corrupt DC district court judge. While in prison in Philadelphia, she faced filth, violence, and terrible neglect when she became violently ill in solitary confinement. This injustice needs to be addressed.