Susie Lydon is a Warrior

Raised:

 USD $2,250

Campaign created by Carolyn

Campaign funds will be received by Carolyn Sherman

Our dear faithful Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Daughter, Aunt and Friend has another challenge to defeat cancer.  This time, she takes it on without her health insurance.  We all need to fight along side our Dear Warrior and defeat this for good.

Please pray for Susie and  donate any amount to help her focus on recovery and cover these costs.

Thank you and God Bless..  

Recent Donations
Robin Voegtle
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Praying for you sweet Susi!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
8 days ago

Sending you positive energy from Seattle :)

Joey and Caitlyn
$ 300.00 USD
10 days ago

Jill and Bob L
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Always in our thoughts and prayers. Stay strong! We love you.

Julie Engle
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Caleb
$ 40.00 USD
11 days ago

Very sorry to hear about your situation.

We love you
$ 400.00 USD
11 days ago

Rich and Denise
$ 200.00 USD
12 days ago

We pray continuously for God to heal you . I believe he can and he will. We Love you.

Linda Miller
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Love & Prayers

Sandy Knudsen
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Susie, Keeping you in our prayers. Sending big hugs. Love Sandy & Steve

Robin
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Sending love and prayers.

Marilyn Lowell
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

My thoughts & prayers are with you everyday. Love you, Susi.

Mindy Schmidt
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Mike S
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
13 days ago

Dear Lord, I release all my fears into your hands. I open my heart and mind to receive your peace. Strengthen me and fill my heart with renewed hope. NEVER GIVE IN

