Susie Lydon is a Warrior

Raised:
USD $2,250
Campaign funds will be received by Carolyn Sherman
Our dear faithful Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Daughter, Aunt and Friend has another challenge to defeat cancer. This time, she takes it on without her health insurance. We all need to fight along side our Dear Warrior and defeat this for good.
Please pray for Susie and donate any amount to help her focus on recovery and cover these costs.
Thank you and God Bless..
Praying for you sweet Susi!!
Sending you positive energy from Seattle :)
Always in our thoughts and prayers. Stay strong! We love you.
Very sorry to hear about your situation.
We pray continuously for God to heal you . I believe he can and he will. We Love you.
Love & Prayers
Susie, Keeping you in our prayers. Sending big hugs. Love Sandy & Steve
Sending love and prayers.
My thoughts & prayers are with you everyday. Love you, Susi.
Prayers
Dear Lord, I release all my fears into your hands. I open my heart and mind to receive your peace. Strengthen me and fill my heart with renewed hope. NEVER GIVE IN
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.