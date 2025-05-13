Campaign Image

Surviving Sciatica

 USD $3,000

 USD $430

Campaign created by Amanda Harris

Campaign funds will be received by Amanda Harris

Missing checks, giant needles in my heels, flared Sciatica nerve, late stage Capitalism, all combined and resulted in one Broke Amanda thanks to missing work. I don’t have anything to live on until June 10th and there’s a missing rent check that has to be paid.

Sorry to ask, I know we are all having trouble. I just can’t get out of this hole.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope this helps, sorry it isn’t much!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Karen
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Hope at least some of this helps wish I could help more

