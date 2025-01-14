Surgery for Iggy

Goal:
USD $800
Raised:
USD $410
I am asking for donations to help raise money for my cat Iggy that needs to have dental surgery done on the inside of his mouth. He is a sweet boy who I love very much and he also is diabetic and I take care of him very well and I would like him to live a little bit longer because I like having him around.
Hope it helps Matt
This money better not be for drugs.
Praying for Iggy and that you receive what is needed to help him.
I hope sharing your post will help
Get well IGGY!!
♥️
