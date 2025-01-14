Surgery for Iggy

Campaign Image

I am asking for donations to help raise money for my cat Iggy that needs to have dental surgery done on the inside of his mouth. He is a sweet boy who I love very much and he also is diabetic and I take care of him very well and I would like him to live a little bit longer because I like having him around.

Brian from work
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Hope it helps Matt

Kerry
$ 50.00 USD
3 hours ago

This money better not be for drugs.

Debbie Schumm
$ 100.00 USD
5 hours ago

Praying for Iggy and that you receive what is needed to help him.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
6 hours ago

I hope sharing your post will help

Julie and Jobie
$ 50.00 USD
19 hours ago

Get well IGGY!!

Andrew Schumm
$ 15.00 USD
19 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
19 hours ago

Bex
$ 50.00 USD
20 hours ago

♥️

