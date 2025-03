We just recently found out pickles diagnoses. We had taken her in for her yearly shots to our spca where we adopted her. They had noticed two large masses on the inside of her legs as well as her walking funny. They said they had never seen anything like it and we needed to get X-rays as soon as possible. Two days later we had to put her under anesthesia to have the X-rays done. They found out she has a severe case of patellar luxation causing her bones to pop out of her legs (the masses)due to her knee caps being on the other side. As well as her bones were rotated out due to her knee caps not being in place. They had tried to move them back but they would not move. Due to that she is on pain meds now. They said she will need two surgery’s as soon as possible and that she is so uncomfortable and in pain.





She is our happy, playful and energetic puppy!! But now just lays on the couch for hours. we unfortunately do not have the funds to do this extensive surgery on our own. She has so much potential and is still so young. We are just asking for a little help in order to give her the surgery’s she needs.

Hi! My name is pickle! I am 16 months old.