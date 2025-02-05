Supporting the needy

Goal:
KES 1,000
Raised:
KES 602
Campaign funds will be received by Erick Brian
Let’s help our children from the Nandi coming go to school,finish their studies and give out to community services.
The Aim of this fundraiser is to enable upbringing in our society,hence not all the community is poor,the less needy will help the needy to study and accomplish their studies journey with success.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.