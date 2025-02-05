Campaign Image

Supporting the needy

Goal:

 KES 1,000

Raised:

 KES 602

Campaign created by Erick Brian

Campaign funds will be received by Erick Brian

Let’s help our children from the Nandi coming go to school,finish their studies and give out to community services.

The Aim of this fundraiser is to enable upbringing in our society,hence not all the community is poor,the less needy will help the needy to study and accomplish their studies journey with success.

Recent Donations
Josh Clark
602.00 KES
1 hour ago

Updates

Prayer Requests

