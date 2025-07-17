Help Meghan Walsh Rebuild & Reunite

Hello friends, family, and compassionate supporters,

I am reaching out as a loving mother, truth-teller, and advocate who has been courageously rebuilding my life after a series of devastating challenges—including retaliation for coming forward to do vital work on behalf of our country, our children, and those who cannot speak for themselves.

I have tirelessly stood up for American families and children at great personal risk. I have never stopped fighting for justice—and like times before in this, I am at a point where I humbly need your help and support. I would not be here and so close without it.

I am Seeking to raise $3,000 to cover critical living expenses, specifically safe housing and shelter, as I work to regain my footing. This support is essential to give me the stable foundation that I need at this point to continue healing and moving forward. Especially at this point where truth and justice are more feasible and more of a possibility.

This is more than a financial need—this is the final step in my rebuilding process. With this support, I will be able to pursue the next legal steps, including the possibility of reopening my federal case or taking appropriate action to fight for the return of my children.

Your donation—no matter how big or small—is cherished and invaluable. Every dollar is a step toward stability, justice, and reunification. It has been this that has kept us going in the fight and has taught incredible lessons I'm community & supporting one another.

If you are unable to give at this time, please consider sharing this campaign with your network. A single share can connect me with the support that I need to take the next step. Also if you are aware of any employment opportunities as well. I have secured one job by an amazing patriot but do need another part time to survive.

I lost everything to stand for oothers.last month our familys last memories were sold at auction after 4 yrs of doing all to keep it. I need my support to please stand for me again. I will never give up. But I also cannot do it without you all.

Thank you for believing in my courage, my heart, and my mission. This will also help me to be able to focus on Better Qays for our Communities, Families, and Children. God Bless America. Save Our Children. End Domestic Child Trafficking & Return Our Babies!🇺🇸🙏✝️