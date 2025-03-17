Supporting the Tuft Family

Help Dawn Fight Brain Cancer





Our dear friend’s mother, Dawn, is in the fight of her life. At just 61 years old, she’s courageously battling brain cancer. She recently underwent her second brain surgery on this difficult journey and has been stuck in the hospital since February 18th, trying to heal. Despite her strength, pain and complications are keeping her from returning home.





Her devoted husband refuses to leave her side, staying by her bed day and night, offering love and comfort through every difficult moment. Their strength is unwavering, but the emotional and financial burden is becoming overwhelming.





Dawn is a loving wife, mother, and friend who has always been the first to lend a hand or brighten someone’s day with her warmth and kindness. Now, she and her husband need our support.





We’re asking for your help to ease their load — covering medical expenses, daily costs, and ensuring Dawn gets the care and comfort she needs. Every donation, big or small, brings hope and light to this incredible family during their darkest time.





Please share and help us rally around Dawn and her husband. They shouldn’t have to face this alone.





Thank you for your love, prayers, and generosity.