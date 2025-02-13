Supporting Sierra + her babies in a time of need





Now, Sierra is facing something no one should have to go through—grieving the loss of her best friend while trying to be strong for their children. On top of the emotional devastation, she’s also left with the financial weight of providing for her family on her own.





This is where we, as a community, can step in. Let’s wrap our arms around Sierra and the boys and help ease even a fraction of the burden she now faces. Donations will go toward everyday expenses, unexpected costs, and anything else that will help her focus on healing and being there for her boys.





If you’re able to give, please know that any amount will make a difference. And if you can’t donate, sharing this campaign and keeping Sierra and her boys in your thoughts and prayers means the world.





Thank you for your love, support, and generosity. Let’s come together and lift up this beautiful family in their time of need.

