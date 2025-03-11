Supporting Veneca and Nathan Schmitgen

Let us start off by saying that we love and appreciate each and every one of you! This entire journey has been filled with so much joy and so many blessings because of YALL! we are eternally grateful! The funds raised (no matter the amount) will be a huge blessing! As most of you know, this is our second time going through this. With that being said, I, Veneca, would love to incorporate alternative methods of treatment. Unfortunately they are very expensive. Some of these include, red-light sauna therapy, high dose vitamin C and an affordable holistic Dr. My husband is and has been for a few years now, our sole provider. He works extremely hard and as you can imagine this season has and continues to be a lot. In so many ways we are extremely fortunate and blessed! Again, I would just like to thank yall from the bottom of my heart for anything and all that you give. I may not say thank you in person, but know that my family and I are SO THANKFUL! love and appreciate yall! Always!