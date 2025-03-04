Supporting Patti Anness Jacobs

Our sister Patti Anness Jacobs was diagnosed with 111C (late stage 3) Colorectal cancer on May 15, 2024 after undergoing her first colonoscopy. They found an 8.4 cm tumor which is the size of a grapefruit. It was also discovered after genetic testing that she has a hereditary disease called Lynch Syndrome. This disease causes higher risks in several different cancers. Patti has had endometrial cancer 6 years ago and now colorectal cancer which both are caused by Lynch Syndrome. Her journey began with 11 Immunotherapy infusions. After 6 infusions she went back to her surgeon and he found an obstruction. The Immunotherapy has become resistant to the cancer. The tumor had shrunk however had shifted causing a blockage. A new treatment plan was to undergo 5 1/2 weeks of radiation and chemo pill five days a week. This caused many side effects which did affect her ability to function normally. Patti, being the trooper she is, had not missed a day of work. Patti has been a licensed hair stylist all of her life. She is on her feet 24/7 but pushed herself to continue on. When she doesn’t work she has zero income. Patti’s radiation/chemo pill treatment ended with a larger boost of radiation. This created difficult side effects however she continues to work. She can’t “not work” because she has medical bills piling up and bill collectors calling her. After having a port surgically placed in her chest, the current protocol is for 8 treatments of a three drug chemotherapy cocktail. Now her side effects are really kicking in. With Patti’s profession, she is constantly on her feet and uses her hands of all the time. Her current side effects are causing neuropathy in her hands and feet. It also is creating her inability to tolerate anything cold by temperature and by touch or ingesting. Her doctor suggested she apply for disability. He was concerned she may cut herself due to the neuropathy in her hands and being on her feet causing her to be off balanced. Disability is not an option for her due to the excessive medical bills. So here we are treatment number three. The side effects are building up in her body and will continue to worsen. At this point she has only missed two days of work. Patti is a trooper. As of last year, 12/31/2024 Patti paid over $9,000 in medical bills. She has depleted all of her savings in trying to keep up with medical bills. At this point it is overwhelming and the outstanding medical bills continue to increase. Patti has to pay $500 per treatment that United Healthcare does not cover which equals to $4,000. These out of pocket costs are in addition to the already outstanding $9,000+. Bill collectors are calling her on a daily basis. By the end of her journey costs will exceed the goal we have created for her. Patti’s prognosis with treatments is to cure and put her into remission. If this does not work then surgery is recommended. Patti’s journey will continue at that point.

Your kindness, prayers and generosity is very much appreciated. Any and all donations will help her fight this cancer a little bit easier. We are sharing Patti’s journey with you.

God bless everyone for taking the time to read this. Please share.



