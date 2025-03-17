Supporting McGoran Family

Jenna and Sean-David McGoran are well known, deeply loved music teachers in the local community. Sean-David was in a serious motorcycle accident in March 2025 resulting in several injuries and a hospitalization. His neck is broken, wrist is broken, and he has already had one surgery to remove glass from one knee and repair the knee cap. Sean-David has a long road ahead for recovery, including the possibility of more surgeries. The McGorans have two young adult daughters and two young boys. Sean-David and Jenna provide for their family through their music school where they both teach full-time. It is unknown at this time how long Sean-David will be unable to teach because the injury to his neck is critical and one wrong move could leave him paralyzed. The accident will lead to a financial burden to the family, possibly significant, due to possible out of pocket medical bills, ongoing treatment, loss of wages, impact to auto insurance and other possible financial responsibilities related to the accident itself. His family and friends are asking for any support you may be able to offer, but most of all, we are asking for prayers of miraculous healing and strength as the family navigates this chapter. We thank you in advance for your prayers and we have faith that God will provide. Many blessings to you all.