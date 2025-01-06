Supporting January 6 Patriots

Goal:
USD $45,000
Raised:
USD $20,926
Campaign funds will be received by Amani Grow
POST PARDON EFFORTS: Since January 20, 2025, we shifted our campaign efforts to help support J6ers transition back into their homes and communities. Many of these patriots left prison with little or no money and need funds to help meet basic needs like housing and food. Some of the J6ers have no home to go back to and require financial support to get reestablished and find employment. For others, their loved ones carried the financial load in their absence, oftentimes exhausting all of their resources and/or going into debt. The post-pardon needs are vast, and with your continued support we can help our fellow Americans get back on their feet.
As J6ers get resettled, many of them are sharing their stories and testimonies on social media, at local townhalls and other events, and in radio and television interviews. We believe this effort is a critical part of bringing the truth about January 6 to the forefront of public conversation and is an integral part of the healing process on the part of those Americans who were unjustly persecuted.
Funds raised in this campaign will continue to be utilized to support J6ers and their families. There are also a handful of J6ers who did not receive pardons along with several who are still incarcerated. As a community we need to let our fellow citizens know they have not been forgotten and their stories are important. This is also an opportunity to discuss important issues like prison reform, equal and fair justice, and the importance of an involved citizenry in a constitutional republic.
To ensure transparency, the campaign will continue to be monitored by multiple campaign volunteers, including J6 advocates and J6ers. Depicted below is a description of former campaign efforts as a means to demonstrate the evolution of the campaign as well as campaign activities and beneficiaries. Please do not hesitate to contact Lydia Sorrow or Amani Grow with questions.***Campaign Efforts between February 2024 - January 2025:
Show your support for January 6 prisoners by contributing to the purchase of Bibles, books, Epoch Times subscriptions, tablets, radios, shoes, extra food, and emergency commissary to help them endure the hardships of prison and let them know they have not been forgotten. [Campaign volunteers include Lydia Sorrow, Susie Thomas, Ansley Grow, Sheryl Stafford, and wife of a J6er, Brittany Perkins. Other volunteers who wish to remain anonymous are also involved in this project and are well known in the J6 community. The purpose for including multiple people in this crowdfunding effort is to ensure GSG funds are used for their intended purposes and as a means to reassure donors that 100% of monies raised from this fundraiser are used to benefit J6ers.]
If you found yourself here, then you are looking for ways to help the J6 political prisoners during their time of incarceration. Your support is greatly needed and appreciated. There are currently over 240 J6 political prisoners serving time ranging from one month to 25+ years. Each week, new prisoners enter facilities throughout the United States to serve sentences imposed by DC court judges while more Americans continue to be arrested for events related to January 6, 2021.
There are several things you can do to help support J6 prisoners during their time of incarceration. One of the first things you can do is write letters of encouragement and support. There are websites and social media platforms specifically set up for this purpose. Another vital way to support J6ers is to contribute to their prison commissary account so they can purchase critical items like food, hygiene products, stamps, clothes, electronic messaging services, and phone cards. In fact, part of the purpose of this GSG is to help contribute to these efforts by providing commissary support for special-request items like shoes and tablets.
Another way to show the January 6 prisoners they have not been forgotten is to have Bibles, books, and magazine/newspaper subscriptions mailed directly to the correctional facilities. Each jail or prison has specific rules for sending these items, but the key thing to remember is they must be sent from an outside vendor.
The J6 prisoners also have the option to set up gift book registries to make it easier to have books sent to them. J6ers also ask for special items in their written letters and messages, and correspondents endeavor to post these requests on multiple social media platforms. These special requests are primarily filled by only a small group of people, and this is where your help is needed.
Ideally, we should be flooding the J6ers with letters, Bibles, books, and commissary donations to help make life more tolerable for them during their time of incarceration and ease the financial burdens on their families. This GiveSendGo was set up for this purpose. There is a minimum of four people at any given time who oversee the collection of these GSG funds and distribution of the special request items. These volunteers take the funds you donate and ensure they are used for the purposes outlined above and are in fact received by the J6 prisoners. A monthly report is posted here to provide updates on the utilization of the funds collected through this joint effort.
Examples of how your funds will be utilized to help the J6 prisoners:
We want to make it as easy as possible for you as a donor to contribute to this important cause on a budget that you can afford. Anything you donate to help our patriot prisoners during their time of separation from their families and friends will be a blessing. You can make a positive difference in the lives of the J6 political prisoners. Prison life is hard, and having a means to write letters, buy extra food, read books and newspapers, and call loved ones is a small contribution that can make all the difference in the lives of these patriots.
Thank you and God Bless,
Ansley
January 6th, 2025
2024 Christmas Project Update 🎉🎄😃🙏❤️ WOWWWW!!! In December, over $6,000 in campaign funds were used to support J6 prisoners. Almost 100 prisoners received a deposit to their prison commissary account. The campaign also supported an additional 25 J6 prisoners by donating money order and mailing fees for commissary deposits posted by The American Gulag Chronicles. In addition, one J6er received a Bible, one received a subscription to the Epoch Times and 25 J6ers received books. Thank you for supporting this campaign. The Christmas project would not have been possible without the continued devotion, support and generosity of this community.
For the month of January, we will post emergency deposits and mail Bibles and books upon request. Of course, our fervent hope is Trump will pardon the J6ers his first day in office, and the incarcerated J6ers will be released within days of Trump's executive action. This campaign will remain open until the last J6er is released.
Total Purchases for December, 2024: $6,039.17
Number of J6ers who benefited from project funds during September: 126
[One hundred percent of the funds received in this campaign directly benefit the J6ers. This GSG campaign is presently overseen by eight volunteers. The 2024 yearly report will be posted soon.]
Thank you, Ansley
November 11th, 2024
November 4th, 2024
As with last month, the need for emergency commissary for J6 prisoners accounted for a large portion of our monthly expenses and we anticipate this trend will continue. In October, GSG volunteers posted 13 emergency commissary deposits. We were also able to have four Bibles and 11 books mailed directly to the prison facilities as well as fill requests for two pairs of shoes and six Epoch Times subscriptions. Twenty seven J6 prisoners benefited from this community project during the month of October, 2024.
There are over 230 Americans who are currently incarcerated for events related to January 6, and while J6ers continue to be released each month, new J6ers begin their sentences. The good news is the overall number of prisoners is holding between 230 and 240. As we watch things unfold in the coming weeks, please keep the J6 prisoners in your thoughts and prayers. The prisoners have limited access to information and of course are unable to be with their families. I received a message this morning from a J6er who is worried he will be forgotten and abandoned. One thing we can do to ease some of the loneliness and anxiety is to mail the J6ers letters of encouragement, ensure they have adequate commissary, and have Bibles, books, newspapers, etc. sent directly to jail. Mail call and commissary are a huge morale booster.
Unfortunately, this is a difficult time for many Americans and understandably, financial contributions have waned. We anticipate that by the end of November, funds in this campaign will be exhausted and we will be unable to fill these requests for our fellow patriots. Please consider donating whatever you are able and sharing this GSG link with others. On our end, we will need to shift our efforts to fundraising as we believe this project is making a significant difference in the lives of the J6ers and their families. We promised we would be with the J6ers throughout this ordeal and do what we can to bring awareness to their plight and ease their suffering. Together we can help fulfill this promise.
Total Purchases for October, 2024: $1,644.59
Total Project Purchases to Date [February 2024 - October 2024]: $ 11,729.15 + $1,000 mailed = $12,729.15
Number of J6ers who benefited from project funds during September: 27
[One hundred percent of the funds received in this campaign directly benefit the J6ers. This GSG campaign is presently overseen by eight volunteers.]
Thank you, Ansley
October 3rd, 2024
September 1st, 2024
August Update:
In August, project funds from the "Supporting January 6 Prisoners" campaign were used to fill requests for 16 J6 prisoners for a Study Bible, three Epoch Times subscriptions, 13 books, five emergency commissary deposits, and a pair of shoes. Attached is a letter received this month from a J6er expressing his gratitude to donors for their love and support.
Total Purchases August, 2024: 1,039.62
Total Purchases to Date [February - August 2024]: $ 8,200.01
Number of J6ers who benefited from project funds during August: 16
[One hundred percent of the funds received in this campaign directly benefit the J6ers. This GSG campaign is presently overseen by eight volunteers.]
August 6th, 2024
August 6th, 2024
August 6th, 2024
July Update:
Another month that we have been blessed to be able to provide Bibles, books, shoes, emergency commissary and more to our January 6 political prisoners. Thank you so much for your continued support. In July, project funds were used to fill requests for 4 Bibles, 2 Epoch Times gift subscriptions, 21 books, 3 emergency commissary deposits, a pair of shoes, art supplies, clothes, and earphones.
Total Purchases July, 2024: 1,140.72
Total Purchases to Date [February - July 2024]: $ 7,121.39
Number of J6ers who benefited from project funds during July: 20
Number of overall J6ers served by this project: 125+
[One hundred percent of the funds received in this campaign directly benefit the J6ers. This GSG campaign is presently overseen by eight volunteers.]
July 2nd, 2024
What an incredible month. Thank you so much for supporting the January 6 prisoners through the provision of Bibles, reading materials, and essential items like shoes. The J6ers are deeply appreciative of the generosity of patriots around the country who write them letters and support projects such as this GiveSendGo campaign. Your letters and donations give them hope and help sustain them through difficult days of loneliness and despair. Mail call is a highlight for a J6 prisoner, and your contribution to this effort is making a positive difference in the lives of many patriots.
In June, project funds were used to fill requests for 8 Bibles, 10 Epoch Times gift subscriptions, 2 magazine subscriptions, 44 books, 3 pairs of shoes and supplies for a J6er to enroll in a prison leather-making class. American Patriot Relief also stepped up to provide tablets for four J6 prisoners.
A special thank you to a donor who reached out personally with a generous gift that will enable us to continue our efforts for the next several months. We have also been blessed with another donor who is working with us to ensure any J6er who requests a Bible or Study Bible receives one. God is moving.
Project Goal: Fulfill ALL prisoner requests for Bibles, reading materials, and special commissary items which currently requires $1,500 - $2,000 per month.
Total Purchases June, 2024: 1,659.09
Total Purchases to Date [February - June 2024]: 6,065.80
Number of J6ers served by this project: 100+
[One hundred percent of the funds received in this campaign directly benefit the J6ers. This GSG campaign is presently overseen by eight volunteers.]
June 22nd, 2024
"This group, along with its supporters, have made a significant impact on my life, the lives of other J6ers on the compound, and I'm sure other incarcerated J6ers I have yet to meet. The biggest impact has been providing hope and light in a hopeless and dark place. Some of us have families who have turned their backs on us, and the people that make up this team make it that much more doable to walk with our heads held high, the way God intended. Through the literature provided by this group, I've been able to help a new brother in Christ solidify his beliefs with "More Than a Carpenter" and the ripple effects of that have been many and wonderful to see." (J6 Prisoner Ryan: June 12, 2024)
June 11th, 2024
“I was raided by FBI Counterterrorism Unit for simply attending a legal event at the US capitol. They threw me in prison at FCI Memphis and I’ve been held hostage here ever since. The letters and books from this precious community have helped me through these horrible oppressive times. God Bless ya’ll. Prison is horrible. The conditions inside the prisons are shocking! Every book and letter brings joy. It means so much to me to know there are still patriots on the outside praying for all January 6 heroes. I love and appreciate ya’ll.” (Stewart Parks, Federal Correctional Institution Memphis, June 5, 2024)
June 1st, 2024
May 2024 was a another active month for the "Supporting January 6 Prisoners" GSG project. Using funds from this campaign, in May we were able to purchase 7 Bibles, 47 books, 11 Epoch Times subscriptions and 2 magazine subscriptions for 43 January 6 prisoners. Our hope is to continue to provide the January 6 prisoners with Bibles, books, newspaper and magazine subscriptions, and special commissary items like shoes and tablets.
This past month, we received several requests for tablets that we have not been able to fill yet due to limited funds currently available in the campaign. This is where we need your help. Please consider donating whatever you can that works with your budget; and if you are unable to donate any funds at this time, please consider sharing this campaign with others. Our belief is J6 supporters would contribute to this effort if they were aware of this project to help make life more tolerable for our fellow Americans who have been imprisoned for January 6, 2021.
Since the launch of this campaign in early February, funds have been used to purchase Bibles, books, magazine subscriptions, Epoch Times, and special commissary items for 97 January 6 prisoners. The number of J6ers currently incarcerated has risen to approximately 250 with more arrests being made virtually everyday as American citizens continue to be targeted and persecuted. Our goal is to be able to fulfill ALL prisoner requests on an ongoing basis which will require $1,500 - $2,000 per month. What follows is a snapshot of monthly purchase totals to date and GSG funds received.
[One hundred percent of the funds received in this campaign directly benefit the J6ers.]
Total Campaign Purchases To Date: $4,418.00
Total Funds Received from GSG: $4,586.69
Remaining Funds Available: $168.69
Thank you for your support and for standing with the J6ers and their families. It means more to the J6ers than you know.
God Bless,
Ansley
May 14th, 2024
May 1st, 2024
Using funds from this campaign, we were able to provide 26 January 6 prisoners with Bibles, books, magazines, newspaper subscriptions, and shoes during the month of April, 2024. Each week, new J6ers are being imprisoned and there are now approximately 245 Americans who are incarcerated in 50+ jails and prisons throughout the United States. As the number of persecuted Americans continues to rise, our hope is to be able to continue to provide them with these essential items to help them cope with the isolation, separation from their loved ones, and disconnection from their communities. However, the success of this campaign will not be possible without your assistance. Even a small donation of $15 will enable us to send a book to a J6er. For those individuals who are unable to provide financial assistance, consider writing the J6ers letters of encouragement and promoting projects such as this one. Together, we can let the J6ers know they have not been forgotten and are not alone.
April 1st, 2024
Wow! Thanks to the support of patriots, we had a great month. Funds from this GiveSendGo were used to provide 5 Bibles, 34 books, 14 subscriptions to the Epoch Times, and 2 magazine subscriptions to 43 January 6 prisoners during the month of March, 2024.
Our hope is to be able to fill all requests from January 6 prisoners throughout their time of incarceration. Sending Bibles, books, magazines, newspapers, and funds for tablets and emergency items like shoes makes a huge difference in morale and eases the financial burdens on their families.
Please share the link to this GSG so we can continue our efforts to help our patriot brothers and sisters during their confinement and time away from their loved ones and communities. This small gesture has an enormous impact, and your kindness is greatly appreciated by the J6ers, their families, and the volunteers who facilitate this campaign.
Recap
In March, the following items were ordered using funds from this campaign.
Total funds spent in March: $1,271.16
Thank you again for your support. Please continue to pray for our J6ers, their families, and our country.
God Bless
Ansley
March 1st, 2024
Thanks to the contributions from supporters, we were able to fill requests for 26 January 6 prisoners during the first month of our campaign, February, 2024. Our hope is we will continue to be able to support the J6 prisoners throughout their time of incarceration. Sending Bibles, books, magazines, newspapers, and funds for tablets and emergency items like shoes will help to make life a little more tolerable for them as well as ease some of the financial burdens on their families. Please continue to share this GSG so we can further our efforts to help our patriot brothers and sisters during their confinement and time away from their loved ones and communities.
In February the following items were ordered using funds from this campaign.
Total funds spent in February: $715.69
Thank you again for your support. We will continue to post monthly updates. Of course, your continued prayers are equally vital.
God Bless
