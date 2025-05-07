Recovery Fund for Dakota Benton

﻿﻿﻿On April 28th, Dakota was in an accident resulting in a fractured shoulder blade, several fractured ribs, a broken leg, and severe road rash and bruising. He underwent surgery on his leg and remained hospitalized throughout the last week.

Through answered prayers, Dakota is now home and beginning his road to recovery.

Although Dakota and Becky aren't sure what tomorrow may hold, they are certain that God was with him on Monday night and will remain beside them throughout Dakota’s recovery.

Appointments with specialists, doctor visits, and physical therapy will consume the unforeseeable future. Aside from hospital bills and prescriptions, day-to-day life can take its toll. While Dakota cannot return to work, and Ms. Becky is trying to balance being by her son’s side and work, this accident has placed a heavy financial burden on them.

We ask that you keep Dakota in your prayers and leave a message of encouragement, reminding him that he's still here because his purpose has yet to be fulfilled.

If you can, please donate to support Dakota’s road to recovery. No donation is too small or insignificant.

We believe that God will take care of every need in this hour.

Dakota has been one of my kids since the first day he walked into my home. His heart of gold shines in his willingness to help anyone who needs it. I'm praying that his belief of being a blessing to others can be returned in kind to him as he clings to Christ during this season.

Thank you, and may your blessing be returned tenfold.