Supporting Tegan

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $550
Campaign funds will be received by Lucas Roberts
My friend Tegan is homeless and has two kids. She does work and is trying to get by but can't catch up. I'm trying to help her out a little to get back up on her feet. The image you see is her current living situation. Any amount will be helpful. Thank you.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.