Supporting the Kline Family

My parents uprooted their lives and moved to Oklahoma in 2015 to be nearer to family as they were aging. My dad at the time was experiencing more significant health issues. My mom was a caregiver for my dad and I was a helper to get him to appointments etc. I moved my parents in with me and my dad passed in 2018. My mom and I enjoyed our mother daughter relationship, activities with close family friends, and many special times with my son and his beautiful family. My mom was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and beat the odds like a super hero (Wonder Woman) for a little over three years. On July 14th she passed away but cancer didn’t win because she’s now dancing and rejoicing with my dad in Heaven. This is to help with final expenses and any amount is greatly appreciated. 
David Harris
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Jolene Sjostrom
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Brett-Danielle Phillips
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

We will forever miss your Mother. She was such a beautiful example of love, compassion, and kindness. What a wonderful Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother she was. I will miss my long talks and warm hugs from her. I was so blessed to spend the last seven close years with her. My parents were definitely apart of that welcome comity ❤️

Pamela Jobes
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

Praying for you and your family during this difficult time. May the God of peace and comfort strengthen and comfort you.

Jennifer Andrysiak
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

