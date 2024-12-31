Supporting Free Speech

Monthly Goal:
USD $4,000
Total Raised:
USD $7,626
Raised this month:
USD $1,850
Campaign funds will be received by Jessica Seng
I am sorry you are going through this. Stand tall. The bullying is beyond anything I have ever seen. I hope this will end in a way to deter others from behaving in the same way.
I will always stand behind you. You got this
Going to keep supporting you ! Love your tenacity
I support you 100%!
We've got your back. ❤️
Sounds like you got the best lawyer in PA now.
Can't wait to see them get (anti)SLAPPED. I hope they hate it. :)
Looking forward to the receipts you have promised
We got you!
I can imagine the sticker shock for all this, but in the end it’s going to be worth it. Proud of you Jess
I wish I could give more but for now it's the most I can give right now. We support you!
I believe in what you're doing. Thank you for fighting for your free speech.
J-I’ll try to support monthly. I stand with you.
December 31st, 2024
To start, thank you all so much for helping me face these allegations head on. I can't thank you enough. As many of you know, I have obtained legal representation and we have filed a motion to dismiss based on the newly updated anti slapp in PA. This battle is just beginning and hopefully will soon be ending, but the legal bill is rising. I am respectfully updated this to a monthly goal in hopes of being able to continue to afford attorneys.
You can find a reading break down via my youtube channel with the photo that is uploaded here.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.