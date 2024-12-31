Campaign Image

Supporting Free Speech

Hello! My name is Jessica and I have a channel on YouTube, Granny's Watching.

Recently a frivilous lawsuit was filed against me with ridiculous allegations. This all stems from my commentary during my coverage of a national case involving the disappearance of a missing child. While my commentary may not have been favorable to the plantiffs, it does fall under freedom of speech.

I am asking for your help in defending myself against these claims.
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

I am sorry you are going through this. Stand tall. The bullying is beyond anything I have ever seen. I hope this will end in a way to deter others from behaving in the same way.

Tracy Huffine
$ 20.00 USD
3 days ago

I will always stand behind you. You got this

Colleen C
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Going to keep supporting you ! Love your tenacity

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

I support you 100%!

Naomi Brockman
$ 20.00 USD
3 days ago

We've got your back. ❤️

Stephanie
$ 5.00 USD
3 days ago

Cannon Sanders
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Sounds like you got the best lawyer in PA now.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
4 days ago

Good Egg
$ 10.00 USD
7 days ago

Can't wait to see them get (anti)SLAPPED. I hope they hate it. :)

JustIrish
$ 5.00 USD
8 days ago

Looking forward to the receipts you have promised

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
12 days ago

We got you!

Colleen C
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

I can imagine the sticker shock for all this, but in the end it’s going to be worth it. Proud of you Jess

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
12 days ago

I wish I could give more but for now it's the most I can give right now. We support you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

I believe in what you're doing. Thank you for fighting for your free speech.

Shelby Lynn
$ 25.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

J-I’ll try to support monthly. I stand with you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
13 days ago

Hi everyone!

December 31st, 2024

To start, thank you all so much for helping me face these allegations head on. I can't thank you enough. As many of you know, I have obtained legal representation and we have filed a motion to dismiss based on the newly updated anti slapp in PA. This battle is just beginning and hopefully will soon be ending, but the legal bill is rising. I am respectfully updated this to a monthly goal in hopes of being able to continue to afford attorneys. 

You can find a reading break down via my youtube channel with the photo that is uploaded here. 

