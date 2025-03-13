Help Paula a Mother a sister a warrior for Christ

Hi, my name is A.J. , and I am reaching out for help for my incredible mom, Paula Pullara. She is the kindest, most selfless person I know—a devoted mother, a loving sister, and a true warrior for Christ. No matter how hard life has been, she has always faced it with a smile, unwavering faith, and a heart full of love.





Even in the darkest moments, my mom shines. She brings light, warmth, and encouragement to everyone around her. She has the biggest heart and the gentlest spirit—always filling others’ cups, even when hers is empty. She spent her whole life providing for our family, even when there seemed to be no way forward. Through prayer and faith, she has lifted up so many, brightening the lives of everyone she meets.





Now, she’s facing serious heart problems, and for the first time, she needs our help. The medical expenses are overwhelming, but I know that with love, prayers, and support, we can give back to the woman who has given so much to the world.





Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward her medical care and living expenses. If you can’t donate, please share this and keep her in your prayers. Your kindness and faith mean the world to us.





Thank you for helping us lift up my mom the way she has lifted up so many others.





With love and gratitude, A.J. And family 🙏