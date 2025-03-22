Supporting Logans Medical Needs

This is Logan, he will be 3 in July. Logan was born with a rare, terminal brain condition called Lissencephaly, meaning “smooth brain.” Due to this he has Lennox Gastaut Syndrome(a severe form of Epilepsy), reactive airway disease, gtube dependency, global developmental delay, and other complexities. As you can imagine, this means Logan spends a lot of time going to specialist appointments and a lot of time admitted to Children’s which are all 1.5 hours away. Because of this, and me being his primary caregiver and the one who takes him to his appointments and stays with him while admitted, I am unable to work. Without getting into too much detail, Logan’s father and I separated in 2023 and our divorce has been on going since. Due to him filing for bankruptcy, my vehicle is up for repossession which is crucial in making sure I can continue getting Logan back and forth to appointments and in emergency situations.





The money raised will go towards a vehicle big enough to transport him and his equipment and paying for insurance.