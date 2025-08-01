Support for the Sikkema Family!

As some of you know, my sister Leanna and her family need our help and our prayers! Leanna (Lili) & Daniel’s 10 year old son Gabe has relapsed again. They moved to Alberta a year ago to be closer to Daniel for work but that meant leaving family and friends behind. As of last weeks challenging cancer diagnosis for the third time, they made the decision to come back to Ontario to fight this battle again with the close support of family and friends nearby, as well as the familiarity of the doctors and hospital staff who have walked with them through this the past two times over the last 7 years. So, anyone who has moved across country knows how challenging it is, not just physically and emotionally especially when dealing with treatments for a sick child and with Daniel still going back and forth for work, but super expensive. So, we are asking for support, first and foremost, in your prayers for strength and healing, but also financially, to help them get their house packed, sold, and the contents returned to Ontario, as well as any other costs involved in travelling to hospitals, overnight stays where necessary, medical costs, food and gas. Let’s lift up the Sikkema family as they travel this path again. This is a very challenging situation that no parent would ever want to face, so let’s support them in any way that we can. We appreciate anything that you can give….whether it be praying, sharing, or donating, it all makes a difference. Please feel free to reach out to Leanna(Lili)/Daniel or myself for updates and know that you are making a difference in their lives! THANK YOU!



