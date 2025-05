Supporting Ernie through this Journey

Ernie has been in and out of the hospital since December 5th and therefore hasn't been able to work. He has had multiple surgeries and the medical bills are starting to come in. Ernie has always been one to help others in times of need and we're setting up this donation page to show him some love and support in his time of need. We understand times are tough for many people and if you cannot donate monetarily we ask that you please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you so much!