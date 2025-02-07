Campaign Image

Supporting family

Goal:

 KES 1,000,000

Raised:

 KES 602

Campaign created by Amon Chweya

Campaign funds will be received by Amon Chweya

Dear Friends and Kind Supporters,
My name is Amon, and I am reaching out on behalf of my sister, Jane. She has recently been diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. Jane, a dedicated nurse and loving mother of two, is now facing an immense financial burden due to her treatment costs.
We are aiming to raise $50,000 to cover her chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation therapy, as well as travel expenses and support for her family during this challenging time. Every donation, no matter the size, will make a significant impact on Jane's journey to recovery.
We kindly ask for your support through donations and by sharing this campaign with your network. Your generosity and prayers mean the world to us.
Thank you for your kindness and support.
With gratitude, Amon and Family
Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
602.00 KES
38 minutes ago

Updates

Prayer Requests

