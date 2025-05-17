Supporting Dillion Kamm

Raised:
USD $2,125
Campaign funds will be received by Allie Anderson
Hi, everyone. I'm reaching out for support during a really tough time. Recently, Dillion Kamm was in a car accident that has left him with unexpected medical bills and has impacted his ability to work. The accident has created a significant financial strain as he navigates treatment and recovery.
The funds raised here will go directly towards covering medical expenses, while he is unable to work full-time. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a huge difference in helping gim get back on his feet and focus on healing.
Our family will be incredibly grateful for any support you can offer, whether it's a donation, sharing this campaign, or sending positive thoughts. Thank you from the bottom of our heart for your kindness and generosity during this challenging time.
Love you brother! Get better soon so we can fix all of our junk 🤣
Thoughts and prayers.
Hope this helps some! We love and miss you!
Prayers and healing are being sent your way.
It’s not much but I hope it will help!
Praying for a speedy recovery brother
Get well soon but sending lots of prayers for u
We will keep you and your family in our prayers.
