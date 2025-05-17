Campaign Image

Supporting Dillion Kamm

Raised:

 USD $2,125

Campaign created by Allie Anderson

Campaign funds will be received by Allie Anderson

Supporting Dillion Kamm

Hi, everyone. I'm reaching out for support during a really tough time. Recently, Dillion Kamm was in a car accident that has left him with unexpected medical bills and has  impacted his ability to work. The accident has created a significant financial strain as he navigates treatment and recovery.

The funds raised here will go directly towards covering medical expenses, while he is unable to work full-time. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a huge difference in helping gim get back on his feet and focus on healing.

Our family will be incredibly grateful for any support you can offer, whether it's a donation, sharing this campaign, or sending positive thoughts. Thank you from the bottom of our heart for your kindness and generosity during this challenging time.

Recent Donations
Show:
Donna Pearson
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Taylen Javonne
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Lane and Grace
$ 900.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you brother! Get better soon so we can fix all of our junk 🤣

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Thoughts and prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
1 month ago

Ashton and Thomas
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope this helps some! We love and miss you!

David Michener
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Michael Michener
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Daniel Scott
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers and healing are being sent your way.

Elizabeth Schmidt
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

It’s not much but I hope it will help!

Legit Campz
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for a speedy recovery brother

Shay Prochnow
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anthony
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Get well soon but sending lots of prayers for u

Eledge Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We will keep you and your family in our prayers.

Helen McPhail
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Aunt Janet and Uncle Jeff
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Jordan
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo