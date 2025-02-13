Support the Luttrell Family

Goal:
Stephanie is a local preschool teacher who loves Jesus, her students, family, & friends. She is a wonderful example of Christ's Love & is always striving to share His Joy with anyone who crosses her path. She is always looking for ways to serve others in the community with her amazing husband (Zack) & sweet daughter (Arianna). Stephanie was recently diagnosed with Moyamoya disease, it is a progressive narrowing of the main blood vessels that carry blood to the brain (causing strokes & requiring emergency hospital stays). She will be going to IU hospital in Indianapolis later this week (hopefully Friday, 02/15/25). There are some specialists who will perform a brain bypass (similar to a heart bypass, but in her brain). They will take some vessels from her scalp and attach them around the narrowing vessels in her brain to help a more constant flow of blood to her brain, greatly reducing the threat of more strokes. After the surgery, there will be a long road ahead with physical therapy to get Stephanie back to her calling of serving others in her job & volunteering in the community she loves.
During this season, we are asking our brothers & sisters in Christ to rally around the Luttrell family to help lighten the financial burden & support them through this valley. Thank you for anything you can contribute, every donation & prayer is appreciated more than you can imagine!
