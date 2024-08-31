Postage Stamps for Candidates

Make Dallas Great Again!

It cost money to market your campaign to voters. One of the most effective ways to get messaging out is sending mailers and letters to voters. However the cost of postal stamps can be very costly for grassroots candidates.

Here’s a practical way you can help me support local Dallas County Republican grassroots candidates who will be on the Nov. 5th down ballot by supporting the cost of postal stamps!

Let’s Fight Local! To Win National!