Campaign Image

Postage Stamps for Candidates

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $450

Campaign created by Ajua Mason

Campaign funds will be received by Ajua Mason

Postage Stamps for Candidates

Make Dallas Great Again!

It cost money to market your campaign to voters. One of the most effective ways to get messaging out is sending mailers and letters to voters. However the cost of postal stamps can be very costly for grassroots candidates. 

Here’s a practical way you can help me support  local Dallas County Republican grassroots candidates who will be on the Nov. 5th down ballot by supporting the cost of postal stamps! 

Let’s Fight Local! To Win National!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Reyes
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo