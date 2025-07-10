Support Wes Texas Flood

🌟💔 Greetings from Wendy here! 😢🙏

A few days ago, our community was hit hard by one of the most devastating floods. But for Wes, it wasn't just a flood; it was the loss of both his parents (pictured above) within days of each other in that chaotic water chaos. 🌊❤️

Wes is a gentle soul, resilient and strong despite everything life has thrown at him recently. He spent every day after losing his parents searching for them, tirelessly working to find their bodies so he could give them the proper farewell they deserve. 🚶‍♂️💔

His story touched our hearts deeply because it's a tale of pure love and loss that resonates with anyone who has ever felt pain or grief in their lives. And now, as he prepares for double funeral services without any resources to support him and his wife—who are both off of work since the tragedy—we knew we had to act.

We're launching this campaign because Wes is more than just a story; he’s one of our own who needs help during unimaginable times, but with your generosity, we can show that community care can make all the difference in moments like these. ❤️🙌

Let's stand together and provide this family some comfort as they navigate through their darkest days. Your donation—no matter how small or large—can bring warmth to a heartbroken man and his two children and wife who need our support now more than ever. 🙏

Remember, it’s in times of adversity that we truly see the goodness within each other—let's embrace this chance to make a real difference for Wes as he mourns an unimaginable loss. 🌈✨

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, and let's come together in love and support! 🙏💕

P.S. If you can share his story or donate even just $5 to help cover costs—anything is appreciated during these hard times. ❤️ #TogetherWeCanSupport