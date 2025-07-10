Support Wes Texas Flood

Goal:
USD $7,000
Raised:
USD $2,480
Campaign funds will be received by Wesley Dailey
🌟💔 Greetings from Wendy here! 😢🙏
A few days ago, our community was hit hard by one of the most devastating floods. But for Wes, it wasn't just a flood; it was the loss of both his parents (pictured above) within days of each other in that chaotic water chaos. 🌊❤️
Wes is a gentle soul, resilient and strong despite everything life has thrown at him recently. He spent every day after losing his parents searching for them, tirelessly working to find their bodies so he could give them the proper farewell they deserve. 🚶♂️💔
His story touched our hearts deeply because it's a tale of pure love and loss that resonates with anyone who has ever felt pain or grief in their lives. And now, as he prepares for double funeral services without any resources to support him and his wife—who are both off of work since the tragedy—we knew we had to act.
We're launching this campaign because Wes is more than just a story; he’s one of our own who needs help during unimaginable times, but with your generosity, we can show that community care can make all the difference in moments like these. ❤️🙌
Let's stand together and provide this family some comfort as they navigate through their darkest days. Your donation—no matter how small or large—can bring warmth to a heartbroken man and his two children and wife who need our support now more than ever. 🙏
Remember, it’s in times of adversity that we truly see the goodness within each other—let's embrace this chance to make a real difference for Wes as he mourns an unimaginable loss. 🌈✨
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, and let's come together in love and support! 🙏💕
P.S. If you can share his story or donate even just $5 to help cover costs—anything is appreciated during these hard times. ❤️ #TogetherWeCanSupport
Praying for you!
May our Heavenly Father provide for all your needs in this difficult time, and I’m praying the Holy Spirit is with you and your family to provide comfort and peace during the grieving process. God always turns the tragedies into good so that He receives the glory!
Mary & Wes, I am so sorry for your loss and for your children's loss of their Grandparents. My heart aches for you and I am moved by how much you are continuing to give to your community during this time of shared loss and grief.
We are so sorry for your loss. Keeping you in prayer 🙏🏼
God is good , we are in this planet to help each other ❤️
Wes, I don't know you or your family, but I do know someone who loves and cares deeply for you and the community. I pray God's comfort today and in the days ahead.
May God bring solace and healing in this time of grief, this world is passing away but may The hope of salvation in Christ and the life to come shine bright. "For I am The Lord your God, who takes care of your right hand and says to you, do not fear, I will help you"- Isaiah 41:14
God, Wrap Wes in Your comfort as he grieves this enormous loss.Hold his heart through this pain, give him strength to face each day, and remind him he is never alone. Amen.
So sorry for your loss. Your parents will be greatly missed. Love to you all.
Sincerest sympathies from Canada
We can't begin to imagine what you are going through. May God bless you and keep you.
I'm so sorry for your loss...
I don't have much to give, but my heart is breaking for this whole situation. Sending many hugs and prayers
Our hearts ache for what you are going through. We are sending our love and prayers for peace for your family.
