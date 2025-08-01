Support the Tait Family

+JMJ+

Brandon and Malia Tait recently miscarried their son, Jeremiah James. During the miscarriage, Malia suffered some complications and was rushed by ambulance to the hospital where she was administered care. They are in need of significant help to cover Malia's medical bills, to help cover the cost of burying Jeremiah, and to help cover the cost of travel to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Bakersfield, where they will be burying him. On top of all of this, Brandon is currently out of work as his position as Youth and Family Minister at SJB was removed. Their family is in need of any and all help we can offer them. Most importantly, please pray for them. Please help them financially if you are able. And please share this need with your friends and family! May God reward your good prayers and generous hearts!