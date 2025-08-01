Support the Tait Family

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $1,815
Campaign funds will be received by Malia Tait
+JMJ+
Brandon and Malia Tait recently miscarried their son, Jeremiah James. During the miscarriage, Malia suffered some complications and was rushed by ambulance to the hospital where she was administered care. They are in need of significant help to cover Malia's medical bills, to help cover the cost of burying Jeremiah, and to help cover the cost of travel to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Bakersfield, where they will be burying him. On top of all of this, Brandon is currently out of work as his position as Youth and Family Minister at SJB was removed. Their family is in need of any and all help we can offer them. Most importantly, please pray for them. Please help them financially if you are able. And please share this need with your friends and family! May God reward your good prayers and generous hearts!
Praying for you ALL and sending much love...
Praying for your family!
August 1st, 2025
Brandon and Malia were very intentional about naming their son. Jeremiah James means "God exalts he who joyfully follows closely!" Damien Dennis made their family the stunning wooden box in which Jeremiah will be laid to rest. It turned out so beautifully and is a testament to community coming together in times of need. Thank you, Damien!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.