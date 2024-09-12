Supporting the Taborda Family

Dear Friends, Family, and Compassionate Supporters,



I’m writing to you today with a plea from the heart. My friend, Rick Taborda, is a man who has dedicated his life to serving others. As an Air Force veteran, a loving husband and father, and a devoted career advisor at UTI, Rick has spent his entire life lifting others up and guiding them to brighter futures. Now, he and his wife are facing the most devastating challenge of their lives, and they desperately need our help.





Rick has recently suffered severe eyesight loss due to complications from diabetes. This heartbreaking condition has forced him onto short-term disability, and with his wife also battling her own disabilities, their world has been turned upside down. They are now on the brink of losing their home—the one place where they should feel safe and secure. Short-term disability doesn’t even come close to covering their basic needs, and Rick’s fear of losing his job and his home has become their terrifying reality.





Imagine facing the darkness of vision loss while knowing that your home, your safe haven, is slipping away. Rick has always been the first to offer a helping hand, the steady voice of guidance and support for countless students, colleagues, and friends. But today, Rick and his wife are the ones in need, and they are holding on by a thread.





Here’s how your donation can change their lives:

- **Keeping Their Home:** Your support will help pay for housing and utilities, keeping Rick and his wife from becoming homeless during this fragile time.

- **Covering Basic Necessities:** Contributions will go toward essential living expenses that short-term disability does not cover, providing them with some peace of mind.

- **Medical and Resource Support:** Your generosity will assist with other bills and provide access to resources that can help Rick regain independence and hope for the future.





Rick has spent his life serving others. He’s been the rock for so many people, never asking for anything in return. Now, it’s our turn to be his rock. Your donation, no matter how big or small, will provide Rick and his wife with the lifeline they so desperately need. You can be the light that guides them out of this darkness.





Please, consider donating, sharing Rick’s story, or simply keeping him and his family in your thoughts and prayers. Together, we can show Rick that he is not alone and that his community stands beside him in his hour of need.





Thank you for opening your hearts to help a truly deserving man and his family stay in their home. Your kindness means more than words can express.





With heartfelt gratitude,

Kat Coy