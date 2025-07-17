In Loving Memory of Stephen Crutchfield

Our hearts are shattered to announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Stephen Crutchfield, a devoted husband to Michelle Crutchfield-Fink, a beloved brother, and a cherished friend to so many. Stephen was taken from us on July 16th, leaving an immense void in our lives that can never be filled. He was 34 years old.





His sudden departure has left us reeling, not only with grief but also with the unexpected burden of funeral and memorial expenses. Michelle is now facing the daunting task of navigating this profound loss while also grappling with the financial realities that come with it. We want to honor Stephen's memory with a service that truly reflects the incredible person he was, without adding to Michelle's already overwhelming stress.





We are reaching out to our community, friends, and anyone whose life was touched by Stephen to ask for your support during this incredibly difficult time. Any contribution, no matter how small, will help alleviate the financial strain on Michelle and allow her to focus on the children and the love they shared and start to heal.





The funds raised will support Michelle and the children with immediate needs and long-term stability—everything from funeral expenses to ongoing living costs.





We know that Stephens's spirit will live on in our hearts forever. Thank you for your love, prayers, and generosity as we navigate this heartbreaking loss together.





With deepest gratitude,

The Crutchfield Family