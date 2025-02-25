Help Tim recover from Cervical Spine Surgery

Help Tim & his family during his recovery from Cervical Spine Surgery and tumor removal. We are writing this on behalf of our brother, Timothy Conley and his family. If you’ve had the pleasure of knowing Tim, you will know that he is a man of faith, one of the first to answer a call for help, and a family man through and through. Tim and his wife, Tisha, have always held on to their faith as they have gone through many trials throughout the years and always have a smile on their faces and a kind word to share with others. For the past two years, Tim has been dealing with unexplained symptoms: constant illnesses, loss of appetite, fatigue, recurrent infections, neurological issues, and pain with little to no answers or relief. By June of last year, his symptoms worsened rapidly and led doctors on a search that revealed spots on his lungs, later identified as granulomas. After some testing, the doctors concluded to simply monitor his lungs for any changes. During this time Tim has been working as a self-employed contractor and the sole provider for his family while Tisha takes care of their two children ages four and three. In Summer 2024, Tim experienced excruciating pain in his neck that led his Chiropractor to order an x-ray, revealing a lesion on his C4 vertebrae. It was approximately 1.5 inches in diameter and its presence had created a pathological fracture in one of his vertebrae, which would explain the immense pain Tim has been experiencing in his spine. The week of Christmas 2024, a biopsy was performed and the doctor was able to remove pieces of the mass, surrounding tissue and even some of the bone. Shortly after, Tim and Tisha were told that the tumor in Tim’s spine was cancerous, however, as further testing (and prayer) has gone underway they have become unsure if it is cancer at all. As of February 24th, Tim received the confirmation that they will proceed to try and remove the tumor and affected vertebrae, putting pins in place on March 7th, 2025. This will help prevent further growth of the tumor and potential paralysis that may occur if it continues to grow. Even though Tim has proven to have a super-human work ethic and determination, he will need to take time off from work to recover from the surgery on his neck. Tim will be bed ridden for at least 2-3 weeks, and will need to wait for at least 3 months before he will be able to resume work, with hopes nothing unexpected comes up. As a self-employed husband providing for his family, I’m sure you can understand how receiving news like this can come with a weight of uncertainty. If you’ve made it this far, thanks for reading. If you’re asking “how can I help?” don’t worry, we have some ideas: PRAY: Please join us in praying for the Conleys and that God would give them peace, courage, strength and healing as they go through this. They have been through such a rollercoaster of scares and tests. Please continue to pray that Tim is free of cancer and for the doctors involved with Tim’s care to have wisdom, guidance, and knowing where to look if there are other underlying issues. Philippians 4:13 tells us to “...not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God.” It may seem like such a small thing, but prayer is a powerful tool that has been given to us. GIVE: Honestly, if you’re praying you’re giving already and thank you from the bottom of our hearts for that. But we also know that in scary situations like these, financial assistance can also be a blessing. If you would like to give, 100% of the proceeds will go to Tim and Tisha to provide for their housing and needs during recovery. (CASH APP option available with no third party fee - Timothy Conley:https://cash.app/$TimCon91 ) MEALS: We will also be looking into ways to organize a meal train and will have the link circulating once it is order. Thank you again from the bottom of our hearts. This has been a whirlwind for the whole family. We love Tim, Tisha, Conor and Maggie so much!! We know Tim and Tisha are so very appreciative for any and all support, as Tim waits with anticipation to be able to get back to a sense of normalcy and enjoy life alongside his children and wife. We appreciate any and all support for his time in recovery, and we know God has already been answering many prayers in this journey-every one of them counts!