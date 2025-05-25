Campaign Image

Support George TAC A Hero in Need of a Hand

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $2,730

Campaign created by Preston Simmons

Campaign funds will be received by George Matheis

George—known to many of us as TAC—is a retired police officer, military veteran, and a man who has spent his life serving and protecting others. He’s also a devoted father and the sole provider for his family, including two special needs children who depend on him every day.

Recently, while working as a dog trainer, Tac was bitten by a dog. The bite became severely infected, leading to a week-long hospital stay and a tough recovery that’s still ongoing. With a potential emergency medical situation looming for a family member as well, this has become more than any one person can carry alone.

We’re rallying together to support Tac in this critical time of need—physically, spiritually, and financially. The weight of service, family, and unexpected hardship has pressed down hard, but we believe God is raising up a community to help carry the load.

Your gift will help:

  • Provide stability during his recovery
  • Cover critical household and moving expenses
  • Ensure his family is cared for during this uncertain time
  • Remind Tac he’s not alone—that the Church and community see him
“Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.” – Galatians 6:2

Tac has seen and carried more than most. Let’s show him what it means to be carried, too.

Whether you give financially, lift up a prayer, or simply share this page—thank you for supporting George “Tac” and his family.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Cyborg
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

There is a time for everything. A time to help and a time to receive help.

Mark Ridlen
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prospector
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you, Tac

Sleeper - Hachie
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you brother!

Forge
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you brother

Nomad
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

TAC
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Bones
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Cape
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Eagle Tribe, York, PA

Anonymous Giver
$ 120.00 USD
1 month ago

