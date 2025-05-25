Support George TAC A Hero in Need of a Hand

George—known to many of us as TAC—is a retired police officer, military veteran, and a man who has spent his life serving and protecting others. He’s also a devoted father and the sole provider for his family, including two special needs children who depend on him every day.

Recently, while working as a dog trainer, Tac was bitten by a dog. The bite became severely infected, leading to a week-long hospital stay and a tough recovery that’s still ongoing. With a potential emergency medical situation looming for a family member as well, this has become more than any one person can carry alone.

We’re rallying together to support Tac in this critical time of need—physically, spiritually, and financially. The weight of service, family, and unexpected hardship has pressed down hard, but we believe God is raising up a community to help carry the load.

Your gift will help:

Provide stability during his recovery

Cover critical household and moving expenses

Ensure his family is cared for during this uncertain time

Remind Tac he’s not alone—that the Church and community see him

“Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.” – Galatians 6:2

Tac has seen and carried more than most. Let’s show him what it means to be carried, too.

Whether you give financially, lift up a prayer, or simply share this page—thank you for supporting George “Tac” and his family.