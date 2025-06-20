SUPPORT SYSSA KIDS A SPORTING CHANCE

Goal:
KES 363,636
Raised:
KES 850
Campaign funds will be received by Christabel Imbai
⚽ Support SYSSA – Give a Child a Chance!
At Seeta Young Stars Soccer Academy (SYSSA) in Uganda, we use football to uplift underprivileged children aged 5–15. We offer them mentorship, education support, and a safe space to grow.
We're raising $2,631 to cover:
🏆 FUFA & Youth FA Registration
🎒 School bursaries, books & uniforms
🏟️ Pitch rental & training equipment
🚍 Transport to league games (AKL Kids League)
🍽️ Food, water & first aid
👨🏫 Coach & volunteer support
I’m happy to support Seeta Young Stars Soccer Academy with this small donation. Keep empowering the children through football and building bright futures. May this effort grow stronger!
July 13th, 2025
Greetings from seeta young stars soccer academy ( SYSSA ) in Mukono, Uganda! 👋⚽
We’re so grateful to everyone who has visited and shared our campaign. Right now, our kids are training hard — many of them still playing barefoot on dusty fields, but with big dreams in their hearts.
Your support helps us raise the UGX 11 million ($3,000) we need to register in youth leagues, buy boots, kits, and also support their education with school supplies.
Every prayer, donation, and share moves us one step closer to giving these children the future they deserve — both on and off the pitch. 🙏
Stay tuned for more updates, stories, and videos from the field. Thank you for being part of this journey.
Let’s keep the ball rolling! ⚽💙
Coach Ramah & the SYSSA Team
https://www.givesendgo.com/SupportSYSSAkids
