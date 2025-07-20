Support Pattie Fight With Myelofibrosis

Dear Friends and Family,

Pattie needs our help.

For the past 3 1⁄2 years, she has courageously battled Myelofibrosis - a rare, progressive blood cancer that replaces healthy bone marrow with scar tissue, crippling her body’s ability to produce vital blood cells.

The Reality of Her Fight

Every day, Pattie endures symptoms that cause:

● Crushing headaches

● Bone pain

● Extreme fatigue

● Dizziness and double vision

Her current medication, Inrebic, helps manage symptoms and slow the disease, but recent setbacks required her medical team to increase her dosage to the maximum level.

The harsh truth: there is no cure, unless it progresses into Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), a life-threatening stage that would require a bone marrow transplant.

As a single mom working full-time while battling this terrible illness, Pattie faces a daily struggle to prioritize her health or keep up with the bills.

The financial strain is very stressful on her and drains the energy she desperately needs to heal.

How Your Support Helps

Your gift directly helps lift the financial burden she faces.

Medical Expenses

● Escalating bills and monthly medications

● Bone marrow biopsies, MRIs, and specialized imaging

● Appointments, co-pays and out-of-network specialists

● Travel and lodging for treatment

Daily life:

● Mortgage, utilities, and household bills

● Transportation to work and medical appointments

More Than Money: The Power of Community

While financial support is critical, Pattie also draws strength from your prayers, kind words, and encouragement.

Knowing she’s not alone gives her the emotional and spiritual fuel to keep going, especially on the hardest days.

Together, we can ease Pattie's burden, give her room to heal, and surround her with the love and hope she needs to get through this trying time.

Please donate today and share this campaign with others who believe in the power of compassion and community.

Pattie and her family thank you from the bottom of their hearts for your kindness, prayers, and support during this difficult journey.