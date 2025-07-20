Campaign Image

Support Pattie Fight With Myelofibrosis

 USD $25,000

 USD $850

Campaign created by Mark Marquez

Campaign funds will be received by Pattie Ochoa

Dear Friends and Family,

Pattie needs our help.

For the past 3 1⁄2 years, she has courageously battled Myelofibrosis - a rare, progressive blood cancer that replaces healthy bone marrow with scar tissue, crippling her body’s ability to produce vital blood cells.

The Reality of Her Fight

Every day, Pattie endures symptoms that cause:

● Crushing headaches

● Bone pain

● Extreme fatigue

● Dizziness and double vision

Her current medication, Inrebic, helps manage symptoms and slow the disease, but recent setbacks required her medical team to increase her dosage to the maximum level.

The harsh truth: there is no cure, unless it progresses into Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), a life-threatening stage that would require a bone marrow transplant.

As a single mom working full-time while battling this terrible illness, Pattie faces a daily struggle to prioritize her health or keep up with the bills.

The financial strain is very stressful on her and drains the energy she desperately needs to heal.

How Your Support Helps

Your gift directly helps lift the financial burden she faces.

Medical Expenses

● Escalating bills and monthly medications

● Bone marrow biopsies, MRIs, and specialized imaging

● Appointments, co-pays and out-of-network specialists

● Travel and lodging for treatment

Daily life:

● Mortgage, utilities, and household bills

● Transportation to work and medical appointments

More Than Money: The Power of Community

While financial support is critical, Pattie also draws strength from your prayers, kind words, and encouragement.

Knowing she’s not alone gives her the emotional and spiritual fuel to keep going, especially on the hardest days.

Together, we can ease Pattie's burden, give her room to heal, and surround her with the love and hope she needs to get through this trying time.

Please donate today and share this campaign with others who believe in the power of compassion and community.

Pattie and her family thank you from the bottom of their hearts for your kindness, prayers, and support during this difficult journey.

Ben Chelsea Eggli
$ 250.00 USD
1 day ago

Williams Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

You got this Pattie!! ❤️Tammy

Katherine and Dave Welty
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Pattie - sending you love and positive healing vibes. Keep fighting!❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

I love you dear Pattie and sending lots of prayers and healing energy your way! Double check to see if you have meat in your teeth! 😂😂😂

A friend
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Praying for your health journey and some peace of mind. God bless you

Rachel Hawkins
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Rebecca Edwards
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Daniel Chavez Sr
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Get well

Mark Marquez
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Sending you love and prayers!

