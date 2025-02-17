Support Mykel and her Family

Mykel Ray and her family are fighting to get her children back. Her 3 children are in the foster care system and she and her husband need our support. It’s a heartbreaking story and her 3 children have been split up in 3 different homes. She is at the mercy of the family court system…please consider helping her and her family. Please watch the interview in the gallery for details about Mykel’s story. Thank you. God bless!!