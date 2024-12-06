Support Millwoods Church Building

Dear Friends and Well Wishers,

We hope this message finds you well, surrounded by God’s grace and peace.

We are reaching out to ask for your support and to invite you to join us in a mission that will transform lives and build a foundation for future generations. Our congregation has an opportunity to purchase a building that would serve as a sanctuary, community hub, and a place of hope and healing. This space will allow us to, support families, and provide a stable, welcoming place for worship, fellowship, and community development.

As you consider contributing, know that every gift – large or small – makes a difference. With your support, we can make this vision a reality. Imagine the lives that will be touched, the prayers that will be lifted, and the blessing that will come to the surrounding community, as we expand our community services and programs in this new space.

We humbly invite you to give, as an act of faith and love. Whether it’s through prayer, financial contribution, or even sharing this link with others, every act of support is cherished.

To donate or learn more about how you can help, please see the links below. And as you consider how you might contribute, remember Philippians 4:19, “And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus.” May God richly bless you in return for your generosity.

With heartfelt gratitude and in faith,

Pastor Dario St Louis

Millwoods All Nations SDA Church