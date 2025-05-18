Support for Seth

Raised:
🙏 Please pray for my nephew, Seth!😭 He has a LONG recovery ahead.🙏😔 Here's what happened.....He was helping a family from his church to chop down an Aspen tree. 🪓 A 200 pound branch from the tree fell on him!😩 Seth is only 5 foot 5 and about 125 pounds, so the doctors are saying it's a miracle he's alive!🙏
He's currently in a back and neck brace, which the doctors are saying he will need to wear for about 6 months. 😞 We are still waiting for the doctors to decide if he will need neck and back surgery. 🙏 They are hoping the neck and back brace will be enough for the injuries to heal, but only time will tell.
The L2 vertebrae in his lower spine has a burst fracture.😔 He has multiple fractures in his neck and multiple fractures in his middle spine.😢 He has a fractured right scapula and his right forearm is broken.... He will be having surgery on his right forearm (pins and plates will be put in).🙏
He's in a lot of pain, but he's such a trooper, and he's trying to stay off the strong pain medications and is already attempting to stand up, so the doctors can do more imaging with him standing. 💪🙏💛
He's going to need a lot of physical therapy and he's going to be out of work for a long time. 😢 Seth is a very independent and responsible 19 year old, who pays for all his own bills and works full-time. 🙏 He's not the kind to ever ask for a handout.💛 He is actively involved at his church and in his community....everyone that knows him, loves him! 🤗 He's one of the sweetest young men you could ever know!
He's going to have to live with his parents, during this recovery time. 🙏 My sister and brother-in-law live 40 minutes away from the hospital, so it's going to get expensive, if they want to stay close to him at a hotel or Airbnb, for the upcoming surgeries.
My sister also has cerebral palsy, so she's in a wheelchair and needs a wheelchair friendly room, which is even more costly, unfortunately. 😢 If you feel led to donate, I've provided the link below. 👍 I'm using a faith-based fundraising platform, because my nephew is a young man of strong faith and GoFundMe takes a larger percentage of donations, so I didn't want to go that route.🙏💛
If you would rather donate through PayPal, venmo, or Zelle, please reach out to me privately, and I will give you that information. 🤗 Thank you all in advance for your donations! 💛 If you cannot donate at this time, prayers are very much appreciated!!🙏
We’re praying for you, Seth. I’m so sorry this happened and you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. Our kid works with you and we would want someone to care and help if it was our child/family. Anything to help. Bless you all. ❤️
Praying. Glad I can
Praying for a full recovery Seth!
Truly hope you get well soon - best wishes from the UK xx
Sending you all our love, prayers & well wishes for a speedy recovery! From DMAC Foundation & Garza Family! XO
Sending prayers from Czech Republic..🙏🏼
I’m sorry this happened to you Seth, get well soon and hope to see you at work soon -Cruz Godoy
Miracles do happen!
Prayers for comfort in the midst of a speedy recovery
Wish you a speedy recovery. Hope you find happiness and have faith that you will be ok.. Sending Prayers from California..
Lots of love to Seth, Suzanne and Tim.
Hi Seth, I dont know you, I love you, brother! God can use all things for good. You are so strong. Praying for your recovery!
So sorry to hear buddy. We’re praying for your recovery and your heart to not be overwhelmed. God’s grace and peace to you and your family.
All wishes and the best recovery for Seth! He’s got the right people on his side.
Praying for Seth and his family!
