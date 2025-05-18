Support for Seth

🙏 Please pray for my nephew, Seth!😭 He has a LONG recovery ahead.🙏😔 Here's what happened.....He was helping a family from his church to chop down an Aspen tree. 🪓 A 200 pound branch from the tree fell on him!😩 Seth is only 5 foot 5 and about 125 pounds, so the doctors are saying it's a miracle he's alive!🙏

He's currently in a back and neck brace, which the doctors are saying he will need to wear for about 6 months. 😞 We are still waiting for the doctors to decide if he will need neck and back surgery. 🙏 They are hoping the neck and back brace will be enough for the injuries to heal, but only time will tell.

The L2 vertebrae in his lower spine has a burst fracture.😔 He has multiple fractures in his neck and multiple fractures in his middle spine.😢 He has a fractured right scapula and his right forearm is broken.... He will be having surgery on his right forearm (pins and plates will be put in).🙏

He's in a lot of pain, but he's such a trooper, and he's trying to stay off the strong pain medications and is already attempting to stand up, so the doctors can do more imaging with him standing. 💪🙏💛

He's going to need a lot of physical therapy and he's going to be out of work for a long time. 😢 Seth is a very independent and responsible 19 year old, who pays for all his own bills and works full-time. 🙏 He's not the kind to ever ask for a handout.💛 He is actively involved at his church and in his community....everyone that knows him, loves him! 🤗 He's one of the sweetest young men you could ever know!

He's going to have to live with his parents, during this recovery time. 🙏 My sister and brother-in-law live 40 minutes away from the hospital, so it's going to get expensive, if they want to stay close to him at a hotel or Airbnb, for the upcoming surgeries.

My sister also has cerebral palsy, so she's in a wheelchair and needs a wheelchair friendly room, which is even more costly, unfortunately. 😢 If you feel led to donate, I've provided the link below. 👍 I'm using a faith-based fundraising platform, because my nephew is a young man of strong faith and GoFundMe takes a larger percentage of donations, so I didn't want to go that route.🙏💛

If you would rather donate through PayPal, venmo, or Zelle, please reach out to me privately, and I will give you that information. 🤗 Thank you all in advance for your donations! 💛 If you cannot donate at this time, prayers are very much appreciated!!🙏