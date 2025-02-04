Support for Ellie

I know a lot of you have been asking about Ellie and how she is doing. To start, she is recovering well thankfully but her journey has been a very crazy and scary one that is still ongoing.

Let’s start at the beginning.

In October she started to not feel well, and figured out after a few weeks and a dr visit, that she had a kidney infection. She thought everything was fine, but was starting to slowly worsen and her pain was increasing significantly. She also had symptoms that could not be explained and the pain progressively started to become unbearable.

On December 1st, she went to the ER and was admitted. After 2 days, and many tests, they called for an emergency surgery. However, even with the emergency status, she had to wait for 24 hours to get in with the surgeon while her symptoms and pain were getting worse. That was just the beginning of a series of unforeseen complications.

Before surgery, she aspirated and almost died while they were prepping her. She was not breathing for 5 minutes while they worked to resuscitate her. Thankfully with the best anesthesiologist and surgeon, they were able to clear her airways and revive her. The surgery was just under an hour, and went smoothly. After the surgery, she was put on a ventilator for 2 days to help heal her lungs and kept in ICU for about 1 week.

Overall, her body was struggling to recover during this time, and she was fighting a serious life-threatening infection. Thankfully, her team was able to figure out the right antibiotics to treat this effectively so she could finally go home. In total, she was in the hospital for 3 weeks and lost over 40lbs! Since then, the recovery from her surgery has been very slow. However, in true Ellie fashion, she is in good spirits each day and is getting stronger little by little. All that being said, there is still a very long road ahead of her and a lot of PT and OT appointments to get her back to her healthy self.

In addition to all of this, a second surgery is needed once she is strong enough. The doctors are hopeful it will be in March. With all of that being said, she has been on the job hunt since October. Which means her bills are piling up quickly and causing added stress to an already stressful situation. So, we are reaching out to her community. All of the people who have known her over the years and love her.

If you would like to help, we have started a Give Send Go for Ellie’s medical and personal expenses. All donations will go to her directly in this time of need. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing so others can see this fundraiser.

**She is not aware of any of this. She has not asked for help and would never do so on her own. Hoping we can rally behind her as her friends and family and get her back on her feet.

Thank you all so much for your prayers, outreach and support of Ellie.