Life-Changing Support for a Brave Kid

Goal:
USD $6,000
Raised:
USD $3,355
Meet Damian, a medically rare child who has been facing challenges with unwavering faith, love, and courage. Despite the obstacles, Damian has never let his condition hold him back, and his spirit continues to inspire us all. Our small family (just mom and him) have been exploring the possibility of a service dog to help Damian navigate his daily life for a while but was never within reach and we are thrilled to have this opportunity to make it a reality!
This service dog will not only provide physical assistance but also offer emotional support, bringing joy and comfort to Damian during his daily struggles. With your help, we can make a real difference in Damian's life and give him the tools he needs to thrive.
Our goal is to raise $6,000 to cover the costs of the service dog, including training and veterinary care. Your contribution will go directly towards providing Damian with this life-changing support and ensuring that he has the resources he needs to live a full and happy life.
Thank you for considering supporting Damian. Your generosity will have a profound impact on his life, and ripple into taking a burden off his mom navigating it all. We are so grateful for your kindness. Together, we can make a difference and bring hope and happiness to this remarkable child and his loved ones.
Please contribute generously to help us reach our goal and give Damian the gift of a service dog. Your support will bring a smile to his face and a sense of security that will last a lifetime.
Happy belated birthday!
❤️
We love you, happy birthday
May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope. Romans 15:13 We hope Damien receives his service dog soon and brings him much comfort! May God bless Damien and his family!
I know how special this will be. Happy Birthday!
Lots of love and warm puppy kisses are in your future!
I hope you get your service dog and they bring you lots of love and help!
Damian we have never had the blessing of meeting you in person but hope to one day! We love you and your momma! Prayers and encouragement The Housleys
This is very exciting!
May 19th, 2025
It’s been an emotional weekend in so many ways. I wish I could share a glimpse of life this last year but what I can say is THANK YOU!!! Thank you to everyone that has already contributed, prayed over, and shared this need for Damian. Every time he goes through something I feel God over His life more and more. I truly can’t comprehend how Damian has the spirit and heart that he does despite it all. As a mom I grieve for him with each hurt and situation but God is good and I am truly in awe of the progress of this and the outpouring of love over Damian. On another note, I just received the official clearance where we live that he is cleared for a housing accommodation for this service animal! 🙌 Now we just have to keep giving this need to God for the rest to move forward with getting him.
