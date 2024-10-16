Campaign Image
Single mom & 2 kids affected by earthquake Burma

 USD $1,000

 USD $420

My dear friend lives in Burma with her two young children, one baby and one toddler. She has no family.  She has no job, and is chronically ill. Her husband has recently left her to fend for herself and their two children. They cannot stay in her apartment because of the threat of aftershocks from the earthquake. There’s no electricity and no running water. Everything must be bought, even water. She has $10 left. She doesn’t know how she’s going to buy formula for her baby or food for her toddler. Please help in any way you can. And please pray. 

Casey segars
$ 50.00 USD
18 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
6 months ago

Praying for Chris

Kendrick McFetridge
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Nancy Whitcroft
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

terry Teibert
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

October 16th, 2024

Thank you to those who have donated for Chris and her family. They have been sick almost nonstop the last few months. Because of your donations, she was able to buy medicine, vitamins for her and her children, as well as formula for her baby. Please keep praying for them. Her phone is broken and will need to be fixed. Their phone prices are astronomical and SIM cards have to be acquired from the military which is a difficult process. Thankfully she is borrowing a friends phone occasionally to update me. 

September 26th, 2024

Currently Chris’ 1 year old son has a UTI, and she and her daughter are sick. She is in need of medicine for them all, as well as formula and pedialyte. Her son isn’t eating or drinking. She is taking in boarders so she isn’t alone as it’s unsafe for a woman to live alone in Burma, especially with the military going around and checking homes. Her husband left her and the children to move abroad, to avoid the dangers of the military, leaving them to fend for themselves. 

  • Please pray for encouragement for Chris. She is often depressed and feels hopeless as she raises her children alone.
  • Please pray for health for Chris and her children. They are sick very often and require frequent medication.
  • Please pray for their safety as soldiers burn surrounding villages and terrorize the people.
  • Please pray for financial stability for her and her children. For provision of her needs.
  • Please pray for her safety as she suffers from unspoken issues.
