Single mom & 2 kids affected by earthquake Burma

My dear friend lives in Burma with her two young children, one baby and one toddler. She has no family. She has no job, and is chronically ill. Her husband has recently left her to fend for herself and their two children. They cannot stay in her apartment because of the threat of aftershocks from the earthquake. There’s no electricity and no running water. Everything must be bought, even water. She has $10 left. She doesn’t know how she’s going to buy formula for her baby or food for her toddler. Please help in any way you can. And please pray.