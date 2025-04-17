Supporting Avery's Surgery and Recovery

💖 Help Sweet Avery Heal After Brain Tumor Surgery

What started as a routine eye check turned into every parent's worst nightmare.

Avery, a bright and joyful 3-year-old, recently began showing signs of her left eye crossing. Her parents, Lizzie and Chris, met with an ophthalmologist, and she was fitted for corrective lenses. By the grace of God, her pediatrician, Dr. Erica Attanasio, recommended an MRI at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago due to the sudden onset of the symptoms.

What was supposed to be a 30-minute scan turned into hours. Doctors found a brain tumor: Juvenile Pilocytic Astrocytoma. Their world flipped upside down in an instant.

Avery was immediately admitted to the hospital to await surgery. Just days later, on Monday, April 14, she underwent a complex brain surgery to remove the tumor. The incredible surgical team, consisting of Michael G. DeCuypere and Dr. Jillian Plonsker (Pediatric Neurosurgery Fellow), were able to remove it completely, and while they're still waiting on pathology results, initial signs suggest it may be benign. Praise God!

Now begins Avery’s journey of healing — and she’s already proving to be a fighter. Just a few days post-surgery, she was scooping ice cream on her own with her right hand. She's smiling, making friends with other kids and hospital staff, and showing a strength far beyond her years. But like any 3-year-old, she’s already over the "doctor stuff."

Avery still faces weeks of in-hospital recovery, physical therapy, and long-term monitoring. Lizzie and Chris have remained faithfully by her side, but this journey comes with significant financial burdens. We are asking for your help — whether through giving, sharing, or lifting them up in prayer.

Your generosity will help cover:

Avery’s hospital stay, surgery, and post-op care

Physical therapy and ongoing monitoring

Lost income while her parents care for her full-time

Ongoing emotional support and therapy for Avery and her parents as they continue to heal from the trauma of this journey

And if there’s anything left over, it will go straight to Avery’s college fund — because we believe her future is just as bright as she is.

The Selle family will provide a breakdown of how donations are used — including expenses like hospital bills, meals, parking, hotel stays, and other essential costs during Avery’s recovery.

Thank you for reading, praying, sharing, and supporting this incredible little girl and her loving family.