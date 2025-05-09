Support for a Father

Dear friends, brothers and sisters in Christ,

My name is Steve. I never imagined I’d be in this position, but today I’m reaching out with a humble heart and a prayer for help.







Not long ago, I stepped out in faith to become self-employed as a handyman after losing my previous job with no warning or safety net. I had no unemployment benefits, no severance—just a vision to provide for my family with the skills God gave me. Things were beginning to turn around, and I saw hope on the horizon.





But then, without warning, my old minivan—the one I relied on to get to every job—broke down in the middle of the road. The engine cracked from overheating, and just like that, I lost my way to work, lost clients, and fell behind on rent, water, and electric bills. I’ve reached out to charities, churches, and local aid programs, but there just isn’t any help available right now—especially for someone in my position.





I’m a dad to three beautiful children. They’re my whole world. And right now, we’re facing the very real threat of losing our home. I’m not asking for a handout—I’m asking for a chance to stand back up. A small vehicle would mean I could start working again. A few kind donations could help us stay in our home and keep the lights and water on.





I know I’m just one man, a stranger perhaps—but I believe in the body of Christ. I believe in miracles. I believe God moves through His people. And maybe, just maybe, He is calling someone reading this to be a part of our story.





Whatever you can give—whether a donation or a prayer—it would mean the world to my family. I am trusting God for provision and promising to pay it forward however I can. Every single dollar, every kind word, every prayer—I’m praying over them all.





Thank you for reading. Thank you for caring. May God bless you richly for your compassion and faithfulness.





With gratitude and hope,

Steve







