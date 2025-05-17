Support for Bree Lanthrip Danley

Campaign Image

On May 15th, Bree Lanthrip Danley, a vibrant 26-year-old newlywed, received a life-changing diagnosis: Leukemia. This news has turned her world upside down.

Bree is currently undergoing intensive in-patient treatment, and her husband, Dagan, is by her side every step of the way. He has taken the next three weeks off work to be with her during this critical time.

Dagan is the holder of their medical insurance, which means their premiums must still be paid even while he is out of work. In addition, there are growing expenses for food, lodging, and other necessities while Bree receives treatment.

We are raising funds to help ease the financial burden on Bree and Dagan so they can focus on what matters most—her recovery.

Every donation, no matter the size, helps.

Please consider donating and sharing. Thank you for your support. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

LeAnne Burch
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Julio Martinez
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Sierra Adams Jarrett
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers, healing, and love sent to your sweet self as you fight this battle. God’s hands are on you always.

Uncle Ken and Aunt San
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you and we are praying for your healing. May our Lord give you extra comfort and strength you need to fight this battle💕

Amelia stewart
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending so many prayers.

Laurie Block
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

The Spencers
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Much Love for you, Bree!

Leita Spears
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending love and prayers.

Leah Sparkman
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for y’all.

James Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

We are praying for you Bree! Love, Cody, Layne, Knox, and Amri

Brad Eldridge
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Lindsay Woodall-Grissom
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

I’m so sorry to hear this! I’ll be praying for you and Dagan in the days ahead.

Leslie Roberts
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers 🙏🏻

Connie LePhiew Miller
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you Bree.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for Bree and all those who love her.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We are praying ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for y’all’s entire family 🙏🏼

