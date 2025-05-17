Goal:
USD $5,500
Raised:
USD $2,120
Campaign funds will be received by Lynn Lanthrip
Support for Bree Lanthrip Danley
On May 15th, Bree Lanthrip Danley, a vibrant 26-year-old newlywed, received a life-changing diagnosis: Leukemia. This news has turned her world upside down.
Bree is currently undergoing intensive in-patient treatment, and her husband, Dagan, is by her side every step of the way. He has taken the next three weeks off work to be with her during this critical time.
Dagan is the holder of their medical insurance, which means their premiums must still be paid even while he is out of work. In addition, there are growing expenses for food, lodging, and other necessities while Bree receives treatment.
We are raising funds to help ease the financial burden on Bree and Dagan so they can focus on what matters most—her recovery.
Every donation, no matter the size, helps.
Please consider donating and sharing. Thank you for your support.
Prayers, healing, and love sent to your sweet self as you fight this battle. God’s hands are on you always.
We love you and we are praying for your healing. May our Lord give you extra comfort and strength you need to fight this battle💕
Sending so many prayers.
Much Love for you, Bree!
Sending love and prayers.
Praying for y’all.
We are praying for you Bree! Love, Cody, Layne, Knox, and Amri
I’m so sorry to hear this! I’ll be praying for you and Dagan in the days ahead.
Prayers 🙏🏻
Praying for you Bree.
Praying for Bree and all those who love her.
We are praying ❤️
Praying for y’all’s entire family 🙏🏼
