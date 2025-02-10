Supporting our Superman

Dear friends, family, and those moved by compassion,

I come to you today with a heart full of faith and urgency. My brother is in a certified medical health center receiving the care he desperately needs, and while we are grateful for the progress he is making, the financial burden is significant running upwards of $45,000 per month.

As his family, we are committed to doing everything in our power to ensure he continues receiving the treatment that is bringing him healing. But in moments like these, we are reminded that God never intended for us to carry our burdens alone. We are called to lift each other up, to be His hands and feet, and to answer the call of love in times of need.

I humbly ask for your support, whether through a financial contribution, sharing this message, or lifting our family in prayer. No act of kindness is too small, and every gesture of generosity is a reflection of God’s faithfulness.

"Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ." — Galatians 6:2

"And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work." — 2 Corinthians 9:8

"Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you." — Luke 6:38

We trust in God’s provision and in the goodness of those He moves to help. If you feel led to give, you can do so here. Above all, we ask for your prayers, for strength, peace, and complete healing.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you. May God bless you abundantly for your kindness and generosity.