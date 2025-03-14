Supporting Sue Pearson

Dear Sting Family,

We are reaching out with heavy hearts to ask for your support for one of our own—Sue Pearson, our “Queen Bee.” Sue had been courageously battling cancer for the second time.

Sue is the grandmother of former Sting player Riley Smith, who lovingly calls her “Babcia.” Together, they share a deep love for hockey—cheering for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Sting, Junior Mocs, and Cypress Creek High School Hockey.

Sue’s warmth, kindness, and generosity are unparalleled. Whether it’s offering the biggest smile and the warmest hug, or a helping hand. Sue has been there for our hockey family—carpooling kids to practices and games, cheering loudly for the Sting, or supporting others in need.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and consideration to donate as we rally around this amazing member of our Sting Family. Once a Sting, always a Sting! Thank you for considering a donation to Sue’s cause. Together, we can support this cherished lady and her family during this challenging time.

With Gratitude,

Tampa Sting Hockey