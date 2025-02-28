Supporti g my Legal Fund against UNIFOR

À titre de combattante pour la liberté et la justice, je continue de me tenir droite devant le plus grand syndicat canadien DEPUIS 14 ANS, le syndicat des journalistes canadiens.

UNIFOR









Je souhaite continuer.





Pour cela, je dois mandater un avocat chevronné en droit du travail, et cela impliquera des factures d'avocat que je n'ai pas le moyen de payer.





Voici un extrait de mon entrevue avec @Andr

L'entrevue complète:

https://www.youtube.com/live/BgmNt3ctx5A?si=wYpS8wRnRK1ECJdy





Merci de considérer un don, afin que je puisse continuer.





GiveSendGo

www.givesendgo.com/sue









As a fighter for freedom and justice, I continue to stand up OR 14 YEARS to Canada's largest union, the Canadian Union of Journalists.

UNIFOR





I wish to continue.





To do so, I must retain an experienced labour lawyer, and that will mean legal bills I can't afford.





Here's an excerpt from my interview with @Paul from @The





The full interview:

https://fb.watch/y1TAZpepzX/





Please consider a donation, so I can continue.





GiveSendGo

www.givesendgo.com/sue