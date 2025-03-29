Supporting Mike and Lucretia Suder

Let's help Mike & Lucretia!

Mike & Lucretia have lived in Cochranton for over 30 years, raised their children here, and they need our help. After surviving esophageal cancer 10 yrs ago, Mike was recently diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer. He is facing some difficult decisions regarding treatments and surgery. He was laid off while on short term disability and his benefits will not continue. Lucretia is still working but must take unpaid time off to take Mike to his many doctor appointments. They also have an unfinished bathroom repair that was started before Mike got sick and they don't have the additional funds to finish. Their children are helping where they can with doctor visits, work on the bathroom repair, and many of the behind the scenes items. Mike and Lucretia could use some financial help.

The Suder family have always been there to support and help whenever a friend or neighbor asks. They have supported music and sports at the local schools. They have supported their church. Let's support them! Please give what you can to help them through this very difficult time and please include them in your prayers!

All funds donated will be given directly to Mike & Lucretia to use at their discretion.